Ramp closures planned for nights at 145th and Northgate Way Sept 5-9
Saturday, September 3, 2022
|Shoreline South / 148th station design
- The Northeast 145th Street off-ramp and on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 11pm to 5am the following morning Tuesday, Sept. 6 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 9.
- The northbound I-5 on-ramp from Northgate Way will also close nightly from 11pm to 5am the following morning Tuesday, Sept. 6 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 9.
