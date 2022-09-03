Ramp closures planned for nights at 145th and Northgate Way Sept 5-9

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Shoreline South / 148th station design
Beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Sound Transit will close multiple northbound I-5 ramps in the Shoreline area to continue the ongoing Lynnwood Link expansion project. 
  • The Northeast 145th Street off-ramp and on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 11pm to 5am the following morning Tuesday, Sept. 6 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 9.
  • The northbound I-5 on-ramp from Northgate Way will also close nightly from 11pm to 5am the following morning Tuesday, Sept. 6 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 9.

"Know before you go" resources:

Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  