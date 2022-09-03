Best Starts for Kids may be able to help with child care subsidies
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Best Starts for Kids Child Care Subsidy – Families may be able to receive help with child care if eligible.
Go to the webpage for more information and to complete an eligibility form.
Eligible families will be contacted at the end of September to complete a full application. There is no guarantee of enrollment. Interpretation and assistance available. Call 206-208-6865.
Requirements:
- Live in King County
- Have one or more children under age 12
- Below the income eligibility (below 85% of State Median Income, ex. $91K for a family of 4)
- Using a licensed child care provider
- Not eligible to receive WA State’s Working Connections Child Care subsidy (WCCC)
