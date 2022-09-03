Busy Labor Day weekend ferry travel
Saturday, September 3, 2022
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
The busy Labor Day travel weekend comes as ridership is up to 82 percent of pre-pandemic levels while some routes remain on alternate service schedules.
Ferry travelers are encouraged to sign up for rider alerts to receive an update each night and morning on what sailing schedule is operating on each run.
The alerts also provide updates if staff shortages lead to unexpected service reductions.
On Monday, September 5, 2022 there will be a few holiday schedule changes. Holiday sailings are marked on the schedules for each route.
The busiest sailings will be westbound (or onto an island) today to Saturday, then eastbound (or off island) Sunday to Tuesday.
