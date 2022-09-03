Hopelink has financial help for renters in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, September 3, 2022
If you’re behind on rent or having trouble making the high up-front costs for a new place, call Hopelink today!
Who qualifies?
Call your local Hopelink Center in Shoreline at 206-440-7300 to apply or visit https://www.hopelink.org/need-help/financial-assistance to learn more about the program.
*If you want to learn about other Hopelink programs, please visit our website https://www.hopelink.org.
- Must be currently renting or moving into a rental unit in Lake Forest Park.
- The COVID-19 pandemic affected your finances.
- Household income be at or below 50% AMI (area median income) or 200% FPL (federal poverty level)
We offer Food Assistance, Transportation Services, Adult Education programs, and much more!
