Hopelink has financial help for renters in Lake Forest Park

Hopelink’s Financial Assistance Program is offering financial aid to those affected by the pandemic in order to prevent evictions and assist with move-in costs for renters in Lake Forest Park.

Must be currently renting or moving into a rental unit in Lake Forest Park.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected your finances.

Household income be at or below 50% AMI (area median income) or 200% FPL (federal poverty level)

If you’re behind on rent or having trouble making the high up-front costs for a new place, call Hopelink today!YOU MUST APPLY BEFORE NOVEMBER 15, 2022Call your local Hopelink Center in Shoreline at 206-440-7300 to apply or visit https://www.hopelink.org/need-help/financial-assistance to learn more about the program.*If you want to learn about other Hopelink programs, please visit our website https://www.hopelink.org