Sunday is a great day to shop for gifts in Lake Forest Park
Sunday, December 19, 2021
|Town Center lower level
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Santa's elves have been working overtime to bring wonderful opportunities for gift shopping in Lake Forest Park today - Sunday, December 17, 2021.
Red Sky Gallery - This is a large and beautiful art gallery on the upper wing of Town Center (intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE). Their artists will be in the gallery all December but their unique works may sell before you get there! See our recent article on Red Sky: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/red-sky-gallery-gallery-and-gift-store.html
Stocking Stuffer sale at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery at Town Center - The Gallery is a regular space, owned by ShoreLake Arts and featuring small items from many local artists. It's in the lower lobby at Town Center. See our recent article about the Stocking Stuffer sale: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/shorelake-arts-stocking-stuffer-show-at.html
Holiday Farmers Market and Gift Fair - Sponsored by Third Place Commons, this outdoor event is held in the parking lot on the lower level of Town Center, near City Hall. This is the last market of the year. See our recent article: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/lfp-holiday-market-from-third-place.html
The Local 104 is up the road a few blocks from Town Center, on Ballinger Way NE. A wonderful restaurant, they have a canopy-covered outdoor space where they have been holding Sunday markets with local artists. The last one of the year is today. See our article: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/the-local-104-last-holiday-market-today.html
The Chocolate Man's shop is on the lower lobby, across from the Gallery at Town Center. A lovely variety of unique locally made chocolate treats - always welcome gifts. See our article: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2016/12/chocolate-man-moves-to-new-location.html
