Sunday is a great day to shop for gifts in Lake Forest Park

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Town Center lower level 
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Santa's elves have been working overtime to bring wonderful opportunities for gift shopping in Lake Forest Park today - Sunday, December 17, 2021.

Red Sky Gallery - This is a large and beautiful art gallery on the upper wing of Town Center (intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE). Their artists will be in the gallery all December but their unique works may sell before you get there! See our recent article on Red Sky: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/red-sky-gallery-gallery-and-gift-store.html

Stocking Stuffer sale at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery at Town Center - The Gallery is a regular space, owned by ShoreLake Arts and featuring small items from many local artists. It's in the lower lobby at Town Center. See our recent article about the Stocking Stuffer sale: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/shorelake-arts-stocking-stuffer-show-at.html

Holiday Farmers Market and Gift Fair - Sponsored by Third Place Commons, this outdoor event is held in the parking lot on the lower level of Town Center, near City Hall. This is the last market of the year. See our recent article: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/lfp-holiday-market-from-third-place.html

The Local 104 is up the road a few blocks from Town Center, on Ballinger Way NE. A wonderful restaurant, they have a canopy-covered outdoor space where they have been holding Sunday markets with local artists. The last one of the year is today. See our article: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/12/the-local-104-last-holiday-market-today.html

The Chocolate Man's shop is on the lower lobby, across from the Gallery at Town Center. A lovely variety of unique locally made chocolate treats - always welcome gifts. See our article: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2016/12/chocolate-man-moves-to-new-location.html


 

Posted by DKH at 1:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  