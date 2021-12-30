I-5 express lanes to remain southbound through January 3, 2022

Express lanes to remain open southbound SEATTLE – The Interstate 5 express lanes will remain open southbound until Monday, January 3, 2022. SEATTLE – The Interstate 5 express lanes will remain open southbound until Monday, January 3, 2022.





The Washington State Department of Transportation made that decision because of the continuing winter weather conditions.









Keeping the express lanes open 24 hours a day also helps to reduce snow and ice build-up on the roadway.



WSDOT plans to return express lanes operations to its regular schedule on January 3.







In the past, attempting to operate the systems in these conditions has resulted in damage to the gates.

With the cold temperatures, ice and snow can freeze and lock the express lanes gate mechanisms.