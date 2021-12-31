Shoreline weather and streets

Shoreline crews reviewed routes and procedures in October to be ready

With the exception of some possible flurries, snow is not expected in measurable amounts through the weekend. Temperatures will be briefly above freezing today, but will dip back down later this afternoon and will remain below freezing until Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to warm up over the weekend with the possibility of rain on Sunday.





They will move to neighborhood streets soon if possible. View maps of primary and secondary plow routes at shorelinewa.gov/stormready





Please be cautious while driving as ice is a possibility when snow melts and refreezes overnight. We are so thankful to our hard-working staff who have been putting in twelve-hour shifts to make our roads safe.



As snow begins to melt this weekend, please check the storm drains near you if you are able and clear any snow or debris from them to prevent localized ponding/flooding.







: Shoreline City crews have been working hard and all primary routes have been plowed. Plow crews are currently touching up those routes and working on secondary streets.