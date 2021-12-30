Shoreline Planning Commission meets January 6

Thursday, December 30, 2021

2021 Commission
The Shoreline Planning Commission will meet virtually on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7-10pm online.
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet

Chair Laura Mork is moving to a position on the Shoreline City Council. Vice Chair Pam Sager will assume the chairmanship of the 2022 Planning Commission and a new ViceChair will be elected at the January meeting.



Posted by DKH at 10:50 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  