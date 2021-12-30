Shoreline Planning Commission meets January 6
Thursday, December 30, 2021
The Shoreline Planning Commission will meet virtually on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7-10pm online.
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 (Webinar ID: 867 7620 8871)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
- 2021 Development Code Amendments - Batch #2 - Miscellaneous, SEPA and Trees
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, December 16, 2021
Chair Laura Mork is moving to a position on the Shoreline City Council. Vice Chair Pam Sager will assume the chairmanship of the 2022 Planning Commission and a new ViceChair will be elected at the January meeting.
