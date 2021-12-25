Santa in Richmond Beach
Saturday, December 25, 2021
All photos by Wayne Pridemore in Richmond Beach with the Shoreline Fire department and Santa
|Santa and the Jain family in a formal pose
|The Jain family when Santa first showed up
The Shoreline Fire department always rolls by Wayne Pridemore's street and he always get a lot of great shots to share with us.
If you are Wayne's neighbor you will eventually end up in an edition of the Shoreline Area News. Is there a photographer on your street?
