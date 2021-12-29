Letter to the Editor: A single source of energy can be dangerous when that source fails

To the Editor:





Shoreline













On December 6th, Shoreline City Council passed Ordinance 948 banning fossil fuel heating from all new 4+ story multi-family dwellings. Our activist City Council is thankfully prevented from doing this to all residential construction by state law, but they openly stated that they intend to lobby other municipalities and the state to spread this idea. Don't think that they wouldn't ban gas from all residential construction if they were given the statutory authority.As of December 27th, PSE reports 7000 households without electricity. These outages are concentrated around Sedro-Woolley where it is currently 9 degrees. Roads are essentially impassable without 4WD. People in outage areas who have only electricity are in a real bind. They have no furnace, no stove, and no hot water. Meanwhile, people with gas/propane can cook a hot meal and take a hot bath, since gas water heaters do not require external power. Those fortunate enough to have wood stoves are toasty.While we struggle with bone-chilling temperatures, what is to become of people left freezing in the dark? If they can't make it to a warming shelter because they are snowbound, is their best option to eat cold canned food and to hunker under a mountain of quilts? Will some of them bring outdoor grills inside for the warmth? Approximately 17 people die every year from doing exactly that. Many more die of hypothermia.Fortunately, we aren't having power outages here in Shoreline, but we have the tree canopy to take down the power lines if windy conditions develop. What happens then?Robustness matters when it comes to household energy sources. A single source of energy can be dangerous when that source fails, and electricity tends to fail at the most inopportune times. Able-bodied people will trudge through the snow to find a warming shelter. How many of our frail, elderly, and/or disabled can do the same? If their phone runs out of power, they could even find themselves unable to call for help.A poorly conceived law like Ordinance 948 has consequences. Instead of spending so much energy dabbling in state and national climate policy, the City Council needs to narrow its focus and consider how its citizens survive emergencies.Dan Adams