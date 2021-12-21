Seasons Green-ings: Holiday recycling tips from King County’s Solid Waste Division

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Extra waste is an unfortunate result of some holiday traditions. To take the mystery out of what can and can’t be recycled at home this holiday season, King County has these earth-friendly tips to get rid of holiday waste.

Holiday String Lights: Do you have a pile of burned-out holiday lights? Are you planning to replace old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED lights? Don't throw out old lights – recycle them! 

If you buy new, energy-efficient holiday lights during after Christmas sales, ask your retailer if they accept used lights, or visit one of the many light recycling locations in the Puget Sound region, including Ace Hardware in the Maple Leaf neighborhood on Roosevelt Way NE and 90th.

Strings of lights cannot be recycled in a curbside bin.

Gift Wrap: Most plain wrapping paper can go in a recycling container. A little tape is fine but remove big pieces. Consider saving reusable wrapping paper, along with ribbons and bows. Glittery paper, coated paper, gift bags, and ribbons that can’t be used again should go in the garbage.

