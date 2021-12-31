Olympics in sunshine

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



There are a lot of advantages to our snowy weather. We get sunshine, which is not normal at this time of year. No one is talking about the "Big Dark" or leaving porch lights on. The snow reflects so much light that there is some light even in the middle of the night (trust me on this).





The mountains are glorious and the photographers are turning in beautiful photos. I see people walking about with sleds, skis, and snowboards. Not sure where they are finding hills but I have heard about the Nile, Shoreview Park, a couple of schools with small hills, probably Motorcycle Hill, and I'm sure there are many other spots.





Enjoy it while it's here. When the snow is gone it will seem even darker than usual.





--Diane Hettrick
















