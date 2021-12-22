President Joe Biden names ICHS President and CEO Teresita Batayola to Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders









“I am honored to be joining this commission of leaders from across the country to help advance equity, justice, and opportunity for our communities on a national level at a time when anti-Asian hate has been amplified by the pandemic,” Batayola said. “It is critical for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voices to be represented in national policy discussions, particularly around important issues such as culturally competent health care and access.”

President Biden created the commission through



The commission will also monitor hate crimes against members of Asian communities which have significantly increased since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the



“Their appointments are indicative of the administration’s commitment to improving health care access and delivery for AAs and NH/PIs and the important role of community health centers for communities that are underserved,” said Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations (AAPCHO) executive director Jeffrey Caballero in a statement.

is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides health care for everyone, regardless of income, insurance or immigration status. Affordable medical, dental, behavioral health, vision and pharmacy services with multilingual doctors, nurses and staff meet the needs of King County’s diverse and multicultural communities at 11 clinics and sites in Seattle, Bellevue and Shoreline, serving nearly 28,000 patients in 70 languages.







The 25-member commission's focus is on advancing equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. The commission will advise President Biden on ways that public, private, and nonprofit organizations can work together to improve outcomes for these populations that have often been kept out of the halls of power.