Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant

The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period your supervisor may establish an alternate schedule of work performed at City Hall. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application, please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals













The successful candidate will support development review and operations staff on the administrative functions of processing permits, agreements and contracts, data collection and customer service. The desired skills for this position include being adaptive, identifying and solving problems, and a commitment to customer service and the community.This full-time position performs a wide variety of responsible and complex administrative, and clerical duties in support of the Engineering and Operations Divisions of the Public Works with an emphasis on performing as part of a team focused on the review of development projects and utility operational support to the community, and performing a variety of tasks including customer service, contract administration, management and analysis of information and documentation.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the full journey level class within the Administrative Assistant series. Employees within this class are distinguished from the Administrative Assistant I by the performance of the full range of duties as assigned. Employees at this level are self-starters who work independently receiving only occasional instruction or assistance, as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work unit. This class is distinguished from the Administrative Assistant III in that the latter provides complex administrative support to a department director.