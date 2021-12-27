Case updates December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
The omicron variant is extremely contagious and has surpassed Delta for number of cases in Puget Sound.
If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are mild so far.
If you are not vaccinated now is the time.
If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.
If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 52,280,337
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,446,040
- Total deaths 813,792
- Total confirmed cases 734,739
- Total hospitalizations 44,953
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.9%
- Total deaths 9,801
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 182,625 - 7,750 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 10,794
- Total hospitalizations 9,079 - 78 new
- Total deaths 2,153 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 46,844 - 2,653 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 3,750
- Total hospitalizations 1,917 - 20 new
- Total deaths 526 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,973 - 158 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 191
- Total hospitalizations 255 - 0 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 671 - 40 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 55
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
