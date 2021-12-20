Fudge makes a great gift - available Monday and Tuesday at the Senior Center





If you can't figure out what to get someone for Christmas, a box of fudge is a welcome gift. The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center will be selling half pound boxes of fudge on Monday and Tuesday at their building south of the Shoreline Center complex.





The official address is 18560 1st Ave NE. The building and the south parking lot face NE 185th.





Monday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 8:30am to 4:30pm. You can go in to the building (wearing a mask) or you can have your order delivered to your car by calling the Center at 206-365-1536 for ordering and payment.





Three flavors are available: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint.












