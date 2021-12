In response to yesterday's Icicle Challenge ( Who has the longest icicles? ) we have some impressive, new contenders.





Photo by Jaclyn Newman

These are getting a second wind by hitchhiking on the railing.









Photo by Qaiser Sheikh

These are in a new category: Most Artistic









Photo by Cindy-Lou Foutch

And this one just knocked it out of the park at 66 inches.