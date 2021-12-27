Lake Forest Park City Hall closed through Tuesday

City Hall, Lake Forest Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Lake Forest Park City Hall will remain closed through Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Lake Forest Park City Hall will remain closed through Tuesday, December 28, 2021.





The roads continue to have compact ice. The public works crew has been working very hard in clearing the main roadways.





Salt and sand are in limited supply and can’t be spread on all of the city’s roads. The crews have been able to plow down to bare pavement on some parts of the major arterials.





Low temperatures continue overnight and through the next couple of days. Please limit your vehicle use on the roadways and drive safe.











