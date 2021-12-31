Overwhelmed, UW Medicine testing sites are prioritizing for people with COVID symptoms

Beginning January 4, 2022, UW Medicine will be prioritizing COVID-19 testing for people with appointments who have symptoms of respiratory illness or who have a known exposure to COVID-19.





Testing for people without symptoms, including before and after travel or gatherings, will not be available due to the high volume of omicron cases that are being processed in our laboratory.

Nine UW Medicine COVID-19 testing locations remain open in Seattle and King County. Because each positive sample must undergo additional testing, the recent surge in positive tests limits the total number of samples that we can handle. We apologize for this inconvenience and will continue to monitor testing capacity and adjust prioritization as this current surge of COVID-19 evolves.

Visit the UW Medicine website for current COVID-19 testing site locations and hours of operation.







