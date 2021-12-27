Hope for the future: Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralize omicron

Dr. David Veesler An international team of scientists have identified antibodies that neutralize omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. An international team of scientists have identified antibodies that neutralize omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants.





These antibodies target areas of the virus spike protein that remain essentially unchanged as the viruses mutate.





“This finding tells us that by focusing on antibodies that target these highly conserved sites on the spike protein, there is a way to overcome the virus’ continual evolution,” Veesler said.

Veesler led the research project with Davide Corti of Humabs Biomed SA, Vir Biotechnology, in Switzerland. The study’s findings were



More information here

By identifying the targets of these “broadly neutralizing” antibodies on the spike protein, it might be possible to design vaccines and antibody treatments that will be effective against not only the omicron variant, but other variants that may emerge in the future, said Dr. David Veesler, investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and associate professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.