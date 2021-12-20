After a second name change, The Current is leasing apartments
Monday, December 20, 2021
|The Current
Aerial photograph by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano
The Current at 15560 Westminster Way N is a large apartment building on a triangular site bounded by Westminster Way, N 155th and Aurora.
It sits between the Blue Bridges with the Interurban Trail along one side.
|The interior courtyard at The Current
Aerial photograph by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano
The building is five stories over a two-story parking garage. There are 330 units with 302 vehicle parking spaces and 206 bicycle parking spaces.
|The building end photo by Steven H. Robinson
Across the street is Shoreline Place with Town and Country Market (Central Market), Marshalls, a veterinarian and other services. During the summer, the Shoreline Farmers Market sets up shop.
The building, featuring studio, one and two-bedroom units, began life as Potala Place. When the developer was jailed and his assets seized, (see article) the site and building permits were sold to Trammell Crow who renamed the project Alexan Shoreline (see article)
It appears that the building has a new owner and has been renamed The Current (Go with the flow). Web page is HERE with virtual tours, accurate neighborhood information, and leasing information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment