After a second name change, The Current is leasing apartments

Monday, December 20, 2021

The Current
Aerial photograph by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

The Current at 15560 Westminster Way N is a large apartment building on a triangular site bounded by Westminster Way, N 155th and Aurora. 

It sits between the Blue Bridges with the Interurban Trail along one side.

The interior courtyard at The Current
Aerial photograph by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

The building is five stories over a two-story parking garage. There are 330 units with 302 vehicle parking spaces and 206 bicycle parking spaces.

The building end photo by Steven H. Robinson

Across the street is Shoreline Place with Town and Country Market (Central Market), Marshalls, a veterinarian and other services. During the summer, the Shoreline Farmers Market sets up shop.

The Current photo by Steven H. Robinson

The building, featuring studio, one and two-bedroom units, began life as Potala Place. When the developer was jailed and his assets seized, (see article) the site and building permits were sold to Trammell Crow who renamed the project Alexan Shoreline (see article)

It appears that the building has a new owner and has been renamed The Current (Go with the flow). Web page is HERE with virtual tours, accurate neighborhood information, and leasing information.



Posted by DKH at 1:10 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  