LFP residents, including two new council members, tour the Shoreline Historical Museum

Lake Forest Park Council members-elect Larry Goldman and Tracy Furutani, along with other LFP residents, toured the Shoreline Historical Museum and met new Executive Director Kenneth Doutt.

On our tour of the museum, Doutt handed us cards to write down what excites us most about living in Lake Forest Park. Then, with more critical eyes and minds, we ventured into the museum gallery to see if we could find those elements in the exhibit space.

"To listen and learn first hand from community members is incredibly exciting to me as we begin to rethink and develop our museum spaces," said Doutt.





For her, seeing the confluence of the two major drainages, Lyon and McAleer Creeks, into Lake Washington reminded her of the community's responsibility to care for these streams.





A portion of the re-created map from 1859 showing

Lake Forest Park and its two major creeks.

Photo and map from Shoreline Historical Museum "Our community has the opportunity, and responsibility, to care for these streams. Plans to preserve the streams were embedded in early documents describing proposed land development, including early deeds, but were not always honored. "It's exciting to realize that we are likely to have an exceptional opportunity in the upcoming decade to take meaningful actions in defense of these watersheds," said Udaloy.

In 1961, Lake Forest Park officially became a city, then in 1995 Shoreline followed suit. So, although the museum’s name is Shoreline Historical Museum, it includes the communities of Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, and part of North Seattle.



"If we want to have a good plan for where Lake Forest Park might go in the future, it's important to understand the history. The Shoreline Historical Museum provides a good background about the history of Lake Forest Park and the region," said Goldman.

The museum is located at



To learn more about Lake Forest Park History, visit:



Speaker Vicki Stiles: "Shoreline Historical Museum, commemorates Lake Forest Park's 60th Anniversary with a trip through time, examining the people and events that helped make Lake Forest Park uniquely what it is today."



LFP resident Anne Udaloy, a hydrogeologist, explained that she appreciated the re-created map of the area exhibited from an 1859 survey that included traditional living and land use areas of the Duwamish and other Coast Salish Tribes.