Give one more gift this season

By Tom Petersen





Bloodworks Northwest has several donation centers and Pop-Up locations taking appointments throughout the Greater Puget Sound region.



Adults over age 18, over 110 pounds, and in good health are generally eligible and encouraged to donate.





Recent COVID vaccines do not interfere with a person's ability to give blood. All potential donors are screened for health, travel, and medication risks to ensure a safe blood supply.





Whole blood donations are made at all Bloodworks locations. It takes about 45 minutes, from check-in to cookies. A unit of whole blood can help up to three patients.





Bloodworks also need platelet and double red-cell donations. This is a longer process and is only available at permanent donor centers.











Appointments can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. First-timers are welcome and encouraged!





Donating blood is a profound gift people can make to their communities, saving lives and healing the sick.