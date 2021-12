First Lutheran Richmond Beach invites you to worship this Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021.5:00 pm Family Service + livestream9:00 pm Traditional Candlelight Service11:00 pm Traditional Candlelight ServiceCOVID prevention: Please wear a mask. If you feel ill, have COVID symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID, please worship from home. All those attending in-person worship will be asked to sign in on a contact tracing list.Livestreams of the 5:00pm service will be available on FLRB’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfJjTgQ1M-4k1lXxbMDa_oA 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98133Questions? Contact the FLRB main office: 206-546-4153 or office@flrb.org For more information about First Lutheran Richmond Beach visit www.flrb.org