Headlight are about being seen The Washington State Patrol (WSP) wants to remind the motoring public that headlights create a safer driving environment even during the daytime.





Turn your headlights on for safety as we experience some pretty dark and gray days.





Another thing to remember that even the "auto" light feature may not activate when headlights could be a benefit for being more visible near dawn or dusk.





Remember that headlights are not just about seeing - they are about being seen.