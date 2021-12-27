Ronald Bog: Birds on the freezing bog

Cold feet





Shallow Ronald Bog is usually the first to freeze over. The birds that frequent the bog adapt - walking on the ice, sitting / swimming in partially frozen water - and I'm not sure what's going on with the submerged bird with its long neck out of the water.





Photos are by Martin De Grazia.





A family of mallard ducks appear to be half in and half out of the frozen Ronald Bog.





Possibly the first photo of the Bog Ness Monster.





--DKH















