Ronald Bog: Birds on the freezing bog

Monday, December 27, 2021

Cold feet

Shallow Ronald Bog is usually the first to freeze over. The birds that frequent the bog adapt - walking on the ice, sitting / swimming in partially frozen water - and I'm not sure what's going on with the submerged bird with its long neck out of the water.

Photos are by Martin De Grazia.


A family of mallard ducks appear to be half in and half out of the frozen Ronald Bog.


Possibly the first photo of the Bog Ness Monster.

--DKH




Posted by DKH at 10:05 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  