Starting Monday, January 3, 2022 Sound Transit will close both directions of NE175th St from 5th Ave NE to the Interstate 5 overpass, including the closure of both NE 175th St to northbound I-5 on and off-ramps.





The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.





The closure will be from 10pm to 5am, January 3 - 6 (Monday through Thursday)/