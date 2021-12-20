Sen. Frockt: Washington Dept of Commerce grants make historic investments in affordable housing
Monday, December 20, 2021
|Sen. David Frockt
“When we established the new rapid housing fund this year, our goal was for the state to partner with local governments, non-profits and the private sector to make units available at the pace we need them – not in three or four years but within months. I am pleased that these grants do just that.
“These grants will allow the rapid acquisition of 184 affordable housing units in Seattle through projects by the Chief Seattle Club, Plymouth Housing, and Sea Mar Community Health Centers. Those units will very soon be making a difference for people living in parks, tents, under bridges and in other unsheltered spaces in our cities.
“We are also working to increase the supply of affordable housing in the longer term. Another 702 rental units and 78 homes will be built in Seattle and King County using Housing Trust Fund grants awarded today.
“But there is still more to be done. Commerce received more proposals than could be funded, and another 124 units in Seattle are on the wait list. That’s why this year’s supplemental capital budget needs to make another bold investment in affordable housing, as I have been calling for and as the governor’s proposed capital budget would do.”
Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, represents the 46th Legislative District, which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Lake City, Pinehurst, Northgate, Wedgwood, Windermere, and Laurelhurst.
