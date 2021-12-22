The Home Depot Foundation's Operation Surprise campaign improves Shoreline, WA American Legion Post 227 facility

Home Depot volunteers at the American Legion Post

Photo by Stephen O'Connell

By Doug Cerretti





Veterans Day marked the return of The Home Depot Foundation’s annual Operation Surprise campaign, which aims to provide life-changing moments of surprise and support for individual veterans and veteran facilities.





Landscaping improvements photo by Stephen O'Connell





Shoreline Post 227 of The American Legion was honored to receive support from The Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign.





Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, made landscaping improvements, clearing out flowerbeds, replacing plants and laying out new bark.





The old deck and ramp were rotting out

Photo by Stephen O'Connell





The Home Depot Foundation also engaged a contractor to remove the rotted deck and ramp and replace it with a new structure to make the facility safer and more accessible.





A brand new deck, steps, and ramp

Photo by Stephen O'Connell





The project took place December 13-17, 2021. The coordinator of the project was Stephen O'Connell, Operations Manager at Aurora Home Depot #4707.





Shoreline Post 227 Commander Charles Grenard said, “American Legion Post 227 is grateful for the support of The Home Depot Foundation and the Operation Surprise campaign for improvements to our facility, which will enable us to better serve the veteran and local community.”





Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates are veterans or military spouses. Over the past 10 years, The Home Depot Foundation has helped renovate and enhance more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities, ensuring more of our nation’s heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs.





The Post is located at 14521 17th Ave NE in Shoreline.











