$500 million Powerball Jackpot to be drawn January 1, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash.— For those who resolve to save more money in the New Year, that goal could come with a half-billion dollar head start on New Year’s Day if they’re the one holding the winning Powerball ticket that matches all six numbers correctly to claim the $500 million jackpot for this coming Saturday’s drawing.





Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.



Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility