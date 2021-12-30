$500 million Powerball Jackpot to be drawn January 1, 2022

Thursday, December 30, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash.— For those who resolve to save more money in the New Year, that goal could come with a half-billion dollar head start on New Year’s Day if they’re the one holding the winning Powerball ticket that matches all six numbers correctly to claim the $500 million jackpot for this coming Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was hit six times in 2021, and it would definitely kick-off 2022 in style to have it hit on Day 1 of the New Year.

Powerball tickets are available for purchase at Washington’s Lottery retail locations throughout the state, a list of which can be found here.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59pm PT Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets for Powerball drawings are available until 6:45pm PT on the day of the draw. Sales for the next drawing resume the same day at 6:46pm.

Powerball also recently added Double Play, a new add-on feature for $1, offering the chance to win up to $10 million in a separate drawing using the same set of numbers on your main Powerball ticket. Double Play draws at 8:30pm.

Powerball is a national lottery game. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.

Making a Difference in Washington State 

Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery 

The state’s Lottery offers players several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit 

Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.



