Photo courtesy Town of Woodway Woodway focused Monday on plowing primary routes, such as Woodway Park Road, Timberlane, Wachusett, North Deer and Algonquin. Woodway focused Monday on plowing primary routes, such as Woodway Park Road, Timberlane, Wachusett, North Deer and Algonquin.





Depending on the weather, they plan to move to secondary routes.





If you have any questions or see a significant problem area, call 206-542-0183. In the event of an emergency, call 911.





Republic Services did not pick up on Monday. Contact Republic Services at 425-778-0188 if you have any questions.