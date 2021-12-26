Weather and Severe Weather Shelter update for December 26, 2021 - City of Shoreline
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Conditions forecast
The real issue will be the cold temperatures over the next week. Temperatures are predicted to be dangerously low, particularly for anyone unhoused or without heat. Please see the information below about severe weather shelters.
Snow, ice, and cold temperatures can make for dangerous driving conditions. Please stay off the roads if you do not need to be out.
For the latest weather forecast go to National Weather Service.
What to do when the power goes out
Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter
The Shelter will be open tonight December 26 from 8:30pm until 7:30am at St. Dunstan's Church, 722 N 145th Street in Shoreline.
The threshold for activation will generally be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation of two or more inches. Activation will be determined on a daily basis by 9:00am. Call the shelter hotline at 206-801-2797 for activation status. When activated, the shelter will be open from 8:30pm to 7:30am. Facebook page here.
Shelter information
Additional Severe Weather Shelter and Warming Centers information
Bothell United Methodist Church
18515 92nd Avenue NE in Boethell
425-486-7132
Through December 30
Open 9:00am to 4:00pm
God's Lil' Acre
12521 33rd Avenue NE in Seattle
Monday - Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm
King County Crisis Line: 866-427-4747
Connects people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
For families with children: Families can access help by calling the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026.
A complete and continually updated list of Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers can be found on King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website. You can also call 211 for more information.
Snow Removal
Shoreline street crews are plowing primary routes. They will continue to work primary routes until the snow stops. Once snow stops and the primary routes are clear, they will then move to secondary routes. Only after primary and secondary roads are clear will we start plowing neighborhood streets.
Please stay off the roads if you can to give crews a chance to clear them.
Snow and Ice Control Plan
Shoreline street crews are plowing primary routes. They will continue to work primary routes until the snow stops. Once snow stops and the primary routes are clear, they will then move to secondary routes. Only after primary and secondary roads are clear will we start plowing neighborhood streets.
Please stay off the roads if you can to give crews a chance to clear them.
Snow and Ice Control Plan
Road Closures
Depending on conditions, the City may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the Snow Event Closure Map. The City may also need to close other roads due to conditions.
Depending on conditions, the City may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the Snow Event Closure Map. The City may also need to close other roads due to conditions.
Shoreline Parks
Parks are open; however, we encourage visitors to use caution. Wet, heavy snow can cause tree branches to snap and trees to fall. Please stay out from under trees and avoid forested park areas.
Public Transit
For information about potential delays or changes to services, visit Metro's Service Advisories website or Community Transit's Rider Alerts.
Parks are open; however, we encourage visitors to use caution. Wet, heavy snow can cause tree branches to snap and trees to fall. Please stay out from under trees and avoid forested park areas.
Public Transit
For information about potential delays or changes to services, visit Metro's Service Advisories website or Community Transit's Rider Alerts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment