City of Shoreline Weather Update: Cold temperatures and snow in the forecast
Friday, December 24, 2021
Conditions forecast
There is the potential for snow Saturday and Sunday nights, but the amount of accumulation expected is still unclear. The real issue will be the cold temperatures, which will begin Saturday and extend well into next week. Temperatures could drop into the teens during that time. Snow, ice, and cold temperatures can make for dangerous driving conditions and put our vulnerable populations at risk. Now is the time to prepare.
For the latest weather forecast go to National Weather Service. (Editor: For local weather Carl's Shoreline Weather Station)
What to do when the power goes out
Snow Removal
Shoreline street crews will apply de-icer, if possible, before any possible snow hits. However, they won't put de-icer down while it is raining as it will just wash away. If it snows, Shoreline crews plow primary routes first. They will continue to work primary routes until the snow stops. Once snow stops and the primary routes are clear, they will then move to secondary routes. Only after primary and secondary roads are clear will we start plowing neighborhood streets.
Please stay off the roads if you can to give crews a chance to clear them and put down de-icer.
- primary snow removal routes
- secondary snow removal routes
- For more information: Snow and Ice Control Plan
Depending on conditions, the City may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the Snow Event Closure Map. The City may also need to close other roads due to conditions.
Facility closures and/or hours of operations:
- City Hall and Spartan Recreation Center
- These facilities will be closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25.
Shoreline Parks
Parks are open; however, we encourage visitors to use caution. Wet, heavy snow can cause tree branches to snap and trees to fall. Please stay out from under trees and avoid forested park areas.
Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter
The threshold for activation will generally be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation of two or more inches. Activation will be determined on a daily basis by 9:00am. Call the shelter hotline at 206-801-2797 for activation status. When activated, the shelter will be open from 8pm to 7:30am.
Update: The shelter will be open starting Saturday evening, 12/25, through 12/29. If you find neighbors in need of shelter, please send them to St. Dunstan's Church. We will open the doors to guests at 8pm.
Public Transit
For information about potential delays or changes to services, visit Metro's Service Advisories website or Community Transit's Rider Alerts.
Winter Storm Resources
- Shoreline StormReady
- Seattle City Light Outage Map
- Power Outage Safety and carbon monoxide poisoning prevention information
- Recology Cleanscapes service updates
- Metro Transit snow routing alerts
- Community Transit
- NOAA Weather Updates
