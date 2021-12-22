Scene on the Sound: Mystery sub

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Submarine with security detail
Photo by Jan Hansen

This submarine sailed past Shoreline Tuesday, December 21, 2021 about noon with a security escort.  Crew were on deck with the flag flying high.
 
Yesterday the USS Ohio came in after being away for two years.  Last week the USS Connecticut reached San Diego after being damaged in the South China Sea. She is based in Bremerton. Does anyone know if this is she or what submarine this is?

--Jan Hansen



