Three councilmembers retiring from Shoreline City Council: Hall, McGlashan, Chang

Three members of the Shoreline City Council are retiring this month, after long terms on the council.

was elected to City Council in 2009, 2013, and 2017. He served as Deputy Mayor from 2010 to 2011 and as Mayor in from 2018 through 2021.

Serving this community and this Council has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life and I’ve learned so much from other councilmembers. I just can’t express how thankful I am for each of you, your work to make this a special place, and the work the community does as well.

I want to acknowledge and thank our City Manager and our employees. Those are the people who do the actual hard work everyday to take care of the City, fix our roads, work with kids on education programs, and clean up our parks.





Everything that makes this such a beautiful community is thanks to the hard work of our city employees. I think we have the greatest team of employees in the State.





What I appreciate about everybody on this Council, and all the elected officials that represent us at all levels, everyday they are looking for a way to make a positive difference.





That’s what gives me hope that Shoreline will just keep getting better and better. I’ve enjoyed and learned from each of you. And I will miss it. Thank you.





Keith McGlashan was elected to the City Council in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017, and served as Mayor from 2010 to 2013.



I want to thank everybody in the community for their support (or non-support). it’s been an honor to serve.

We’ve been through a lot of growing pains in the 16 years I’ve been on Council.

I think the City is turning out to be a pretty darned good place because of the decisions we’ve made.

I’ve learned from them all and at some point during debates something each councilmember has said made me stop and assess my opinion on a topic.

My sincere thanks to the community for putting their trust in me. It has always been greatly appreciated!





Susan Chang was elected to the Shoreline City Council in 2017 and served through 2021.





It has been an honor to serve on this Council and to represent the varied viewpoints of residents of the City of Shoreline.

I’ve met many wonderful, caring people who have become friends, and have so enjoyed attending community meetings to find out what is important to our residents.

This opportunity to work for the good of our city over the past four years has been one of the highlights of my life.

Thank you for giving me the chance to serve.

