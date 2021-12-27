Snow plows are not effective on compact snow and ice

Monday, December 27, 2021

February 2021 snow plow on 15th NE
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Every local city has snow plows out to try to clear the streets.

Crews continue to work primary and secondary routes; however, plows are not effective on compact snow and ice. 

They are best cleared under thawing conditions and the thaw is not expected until the weekend.

Only after primary and secondary roads are clear will crews start working neighborhood streets and many streets will never be touched.

Many dangerous sections of road have been closed - watch for and observe the signs.

Please don't drive unless you need to be out. With these cold temperatures, ice will be a significant issue, creating dangerous driving conditions. If you do have to go out, clear the snow from your vehicle first so it doesn't fly off and hit other vehicles and put loose snow / ice on cleared roads.

Many restaurants and businesses are closing because of weather conditions. 


