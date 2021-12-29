Case updates December 28, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

King County, Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park continue with a HIGH rate of COVID-19 transmission. 

The omicron variant is extremely contagious and has surpassed Delta for number of cases in Puget Sound. 

If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are relatively mild. 

If you are not vaccinated now is the time.

If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.

If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited. 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 52,809,291 - 441,278 new
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,682,860
  • Total deaths 816,239 - 1,627 new

Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 737,652 - 2,913 new
  • Total hospitalizations 45,070 - 117 new
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.6%
  • Total deaths 9,822 - 21 new

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 185,174 -  2,549 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 13,367  
  • Total hospitalizations 9,073 -   -6 new 
  • Total deaths 2,156 -  3 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 47,604  -  760 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 4,466
  • Total hospitalizations 1,909  -   -8 new    
  • Total deaths 526  -   0 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 4,006 -   33 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 251    
  • Total hospitalizations 256 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 678 - 7 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 64  
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


