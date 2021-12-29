Case updates December 28, 2021
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
The omicron variant is extremely contagious and has surpassed Delta for number of cases in Puget Sound.
If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are relatively mild.
If you are not vaccinated now is the time.
If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.
If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 52,809,291 - 441,278 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,682,860
- Total deaths 816,239 - 1,627 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 737,652 - 2,913 new
- Total hospitalizations 45,070 - 117 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.6%
- Total deaths 9,822 - 21 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 185,174 - 2,549 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 13,367
- Total hospitalizations 9,073 - -6 new
- Total deaths 2,156 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 47,604 - 760 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,466
- Total hospitalizations 1,909 - -8 new
- Total deaths 526 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 4,006 - 33 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 251
- Total hospitalizations 256 - 1 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 678 - 7 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 64
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
