King County purchases 300,000 COVID-19 test kits for residents









"Having test results in minutes, not hours, is an important part of keeping people safe and healthy during this surge of cases. These kits will help residents make swifter and more informed decisions on how to prevent further infections, and know whether to stay home," said Executive Constantine. Public Health is putting plans into place to get the tests to community-based organizations, community health centers, senior centers, libraries, and other congregate locations as soon as the supplies arrive. As more kits are disbursed by the federal government, King County will assess whether distribution priorities can be adjusted to factor in those additional supplies.

"We know the demand for tests has increased in recent weeks and supplies are constrained, and more help is on the way from the federal and state governments. But we can't wait. These kits will help us add capacity to our existing testing network, and help communities hardest hit by the pandemic."

More information here









The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks is increasing demand for COVID testing, and the home tests will supplement existing testing capacity provided by Public Health – Seattle and King County and its partners.The first 100,000 kits are scheduled to be delivered on the week of January 10th, with the remaining shipments following soon after. King County is working to procure additional kits, but has only been able to confirm purchase of the initial 300,000. Distribution of these testing kits will prioritize areas of the county and communities that are in the most need.