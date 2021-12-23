Free New Year’s Eve rides on King County Metro, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Pierce Transit, and Seattle Streetcar

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Riders can travel without paying fares on King County Metro, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Pierce Transit and Seattle Streetcar as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

"Whether you’re ringing in the New Year from home with friends and family, or planning a night on the town, we are teaming up across the region to offer free transportation and get everyone home safely this New Year’s Eve," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. 
"This is our way of thanking our riders, and offering those who celebrate late into the New Year a safe alternative to getting behind the wheel." 

Masks are required on transit vehicles and while waiting for transit service.

