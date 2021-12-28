Open and closed announcements for Wednesday December 29, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Be sure to dress warmly when you go out in the snow.
Photo by Lee Lageschulte in Edmonds
Here's a grab bag of today's announcements

Lake Forest Park City Hall open Wednesday, December 29, 2021

City Hall will re-open Wednesday, December 29th, 2021, resuming normal operations. Public Works continues to work on improving the road conditions. Please continue to drive safely as our roads can still have icy, slick areas.

Republic Services - Lake Forest Park

Not picking up on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Visit Republic Services for more information or call the customer service phone lines (Residential: 206-682-9730 OR Commercial: 206-682-3037).

Recology - Shoreline

Not picking up on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Garbage and recycling bins

Take your bins off the street so they are not in the way of snow plows and sliding vehicles.

COVID-19 Testing

UW Medicine's COVID-19 testing sites on Aurora in north Seattle, 15th NE in Shoreline, University District in a UW parking lot are open Wednesday but you have to have an appointment. The testing location at Northwest Hospital is closed except for pre-surgery patients.

You can find information on other UW testing locations and updates on the Shoreline testing site on UW Medicine's COVID-19 testing webpage.

Severe Weather Shelters

The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter at St. Dunstan's will be open Wednesday night, December 29, 2021. In addition, the hotline now has a recorded message at 206-801-2797 which will be updated each morning.

Seattle Mennonite Church, 3120 NE 125th St., opens nightly at 9:00pm, serving all genders.

God’s Lil’ Acre, 12517 33rd Ave NE, opens nightly at 9:00pm, also has a day center, serving all genders.

Warming Day Centers

All King county and Seattle libraries are designated warming shelters 

A complete and continually updated list of Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers can be found on King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website. You can also call 211 for more information.



Posted by DKH at 11:29 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  