Open and closed announcements for Wednesday December 29, 2021

Be sure to dress warmly when you go out in the snow.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte in Edmonds Here's a grab bag of today's announcements









Visit Not picking up on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.Visit Republic Services for more information or call the customer service phone lines (Residential: 206-682-9730 OR Commercial: 206-682-3037).





Recology - Shoreline





Not picking up on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.





Garbage and recycling bins





Take your bins off the street so they are not in the way of snow plows and sliding vehicles.



COVID-19 Testing



UW Medicine's COVID-19 testing sites on Aurora in north Seattle, 15th NE in Shoreline, University District in a UW parking lot are open Wednesday but you have to have an appointment. The testing location at Northwest Hospital is closed except for pre-surgery patients.









You can find information on other UW testing locations and updates on the Shoreline testing site on UW Medicine's COVID-19 testing webpage

Severe Weather Shelters





The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter at St. Dunstan's will be open Wednesday night, December 29, 2021. In addition, the hotline now has a recorded message at 206-801-2797 which will be updated each morning.





Warming Day Centers

All King county and Seattle libraries are designated warming shelters

A complete and continually updated list of Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers can be found on King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website . You can also call 211 for more information.





God’s Lil’ Acre, 12517 33rd Ave NE, opens nightly at 9:00pm, also has a day center, serving all genders.

City Hall will re-open Wednesday, December 29th, 2021, resuming normal operations. Public Works continues to work on improving the road conditions. Please continue to drive safely as our roads can still have icy, slick areas.Seattle Mennonite Church, 3120 NE 125th St., opens nightly at 9:00pm, serving all genders.