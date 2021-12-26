Updates from City of Shoreline

Sunday, December 26, 2021

UPDATES from the City of Shoreline

Recology

Due to inclement weather conditions, Recology is cancelling all residential and commercial collection services Monday, December 27, 2021. Go to Recology's website for the latest updates on when collection services will resume. You can also contact customer service at 206-763-4444 or shoreline@recology.com

King County District Court Shoreline

The King County District Court in Shoreline along with all other King County District Courts will be closed Monday, December 27 due to inclement weather.

Shoreline Wastewater Payment Box at City Hall

Due to snow and ice, the Shoreline Wastewater payment box on the upper level of the parking garage at City Hall will be inaccessible for the next several days. If you wish to drop off a payment, you can drop it off at the front counter at City Hall, Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.



