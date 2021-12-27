Metro and Community Transit on snow routes; Spartan Rec Center closed; temperatures remain low
Monday, December 27, 2021
Spartan Recreation Center CLOSED
Due to issues with the heating system, the Spartan Recreation Center will be CLOSED until Monday, January 3, 2022.
Metro and Community Transit activate snow routes
King County Metro has activated its Emergency Snow Network, reducing service to about 60 core routes that have been prioritized for snow and ice removal. Find more information at Metro Winter Snow Guide.
Community Transit has also activated its snow routes. Community Transit snow webpage
Conditions forecast
Temperatures will continue to be dangerously low this week. Stay inside. If you need to go out, dress accordingly.
There's still compact snow/ice on many roads. Please use caution! Plows can't plow compact snow and ice to the asphalt. Ice and compact snow are best removed under thawing conditions. With the forecasted cold temperatures, it may be several days before roads become clear. We encourage everyone to limit trips. It it is necessary to drive, please use extreme caution on the roadways.
King County Metro has activated its Emergency Snow Network, reducing service to about 60 core routes that have been prioritized for snow and ice removal. Find more information at Metro Winter Snow Guide.
Community Transit has also activated its snow routes. Community Transit snow webpage
Conditions forecast
Temperatures will continue to be dangerously low this week. Stay inside. If you need to go out, dress accordingly.
There's still compact snow/ice on many roads. Please use caution! Plows can't plow compact snow and ice to the asphalt. Ice and compact snow are best removed under thawing conditions. With the forecasted cold temperatures, it may be several days before roads become clear. We encourage everyone to limit trips. It it is necessary to drive, please use extreme caution on the roadways.
1 comments:
I get that this is really unpleasant and difficult for a lot of people - but I have to say it is magical to be outside in the dark and chill and appreciate how quiet it is. Dogwalkers and others are still about, but the reduction in traffic makes me wonder if people could take this opportunity to think about how many of those runs in the car they really need to do...
Post a Comment