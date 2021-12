Metro and Community Transit on snow routes; Spartan Rec Center closed; temperatures remain low

King County Metro has activated its Emergency Snow Network , reducing service to about 60 core routes that have been prioritized for snow and ice removal. Find more information at Metro Winter Snow Guide Community Transit has also activated its snow routes. Community Transit snow webpage Temperatures will continue to be dangerously low this week. Stay inside. If you need to go out, dress accordingly.There's still compact snow/ice on many roads. Please use caution! Plows can't plow compact snow and ice to the asphalt. Ice and compact snow are best removed under thawing conditions. With the forecasted cold temperatures, it may be several days before roads become clear. We encourage everyone to limit trips. It it is necessary to drive, please use extreme caution on the roadways.