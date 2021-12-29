Summer Salad

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Summer Salad photo by Bruce Hill

By Bruce Hill

Each year for 15 years, I have planted tomatoes for summer salads, and to my surprise, each year they keep producing through December.

Now, I can thaw them out and add the meat of these hardy tomatoes into the next batch of spaghetti sauce.

In a few months, this will all start all over again.
 
The photo was shot at 8:30am on Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021. Bitter Lake is starting to freeze over, and this is what my garden fruit looks like.

Just a wonderful place to live, and I do mean that.



Posted by DKH at 12:56 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  