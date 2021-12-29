Summer Salad

Each year for 15 years, I have planted tomatoes for summer salads, and to my surprise, each year they keep producing through December.





Now, I can thaw them out and add the meat of these hardy tomatoes into the next batch of spaghetti sauce.





In a few months, this will all start all over again.

The photo was shot at 8:30am on Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021. Bitter Lake is starting to freeze over, and this is what my garden fruit looks like.





Just a wonderful place to live, and I do mean that.











