Department of Health updates isolation and quarantine guidance to align with CDC recommendations on COVID-19

“It remains important for community members to know about changes to this guidance,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “The key remains recognizing we all have to work together to protect ourselves and those around us”.

DOH is also updating the guidelines for Washington to align with CDC recommendations. To ensure occupational health and safety, employers should refer to and follow all applicable worksite requirements outlined by the Department of Labor and Industries (L/I).Vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for a booster dose and should get one as soon as possible. Children over the age of five should start their two-shot series immediately. To find vaccine locations near you visit Vaccine Locator Vaccines.gov , or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-VAX-HELP. Language assistance is available.DOH continues to recommend limited travel and exposure to large crowds. People should get tested if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, in the state of Washington, masking is required for all individuals when indoors in accordance with the Secretary of Health’s face covering order.Changes to state recommendations go into effect immediately. Updates to the DOH website and other guidance documents will be completed soon.