Republic cancelled collection services on Monday - no word yet about Tuesday

Monday, December 27, 2021

Republic Service Alert for 12/27/2021

Due to hazardous road conditions and our commitment to public safety, Lake Forest Park Republic suspended all routes for Monday, December 27, 2021.

They will be collecting double your regular material at no charge on your next regular service collection day.

No announcement yet for Tuesday.

Customer Service:

Residential: 206-682-9730
Commercial: 206-682-3037

Normal Hours:

Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Saturday, 8:00 am - 12:00 pm



Posted by DKH at 5:21 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  