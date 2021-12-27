Republic cancelled collection services on Monday - no word yet about Tuesday
Monday, December 27, 2021
Due to hazardous road conditions and our commitment to public safety, Lake Forest Park Republic suspended all routes for Monday, December 27, 2021.
They will be collecting double your regular material at no charge on your next regular service collection day.
No announcement yet for Tuesday.
Customer Service:
Residential: 206-682-9730
Commercial: 206-682-3037
Normal Hours:
Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Saturday, 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
