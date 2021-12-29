Flags at half-staff December 29, 2021
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of former United States Senator Harry Reid.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of his interment, which will be confirmed at a later date.
Please call (360) 902-4118 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
