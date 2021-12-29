Flags at half-staff December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Flag Lowering - 12/29/21 (Senator Harry Reid)

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of former United States Senator Harry Reid.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of his interment, which will be confirmed at a later date.

Please call (360) 902-4118 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



