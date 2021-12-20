The Shoreline Conch - Weekend Sounds - December 22 - 26, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
The Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene
By Jarred Swalwell
12/22 WEDNESDAY
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Frank Kohl Jazz Guitar Happy Hour
Guitarist Frank Kohl brings a lifetime of the solo guitar experience to the table. Six original cds to his credit and performances from NY to Seattle. Critically acclaimed music recognized by Jazz publications like Jazz Times, Cadence Magazine, Earshot Jazz, All About Jazz and my more. All ages, No cover, tips appreciated, by reservation, show starts 5:30pm.
12/23 THURSDAY
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Casey MacGil
After years of arranging and singing 3-part harmony, and accompanying himself on piano and ukulele, Casey decided to stand up and feature himself as a solo vocalist. The Trio covers classic standards, known and obscure, plus MacGill’s tasty originals. All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 7pm.
12/24 FRIDAY
No Shows
12/25 SATURDAY
No Shows
12/26 SUNDAY
Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam
21+, 6pm show start, suggested $5 donation.
