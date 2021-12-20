The Shoreline Conch - Weekend Sounds - December 22 - 26, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021

The Conch – Weekend Sounds
By Jarred Swalwell

12/22 WEDNESDAY

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Frank Kohl Jazz Guitar Happy Hour

Guitarist Frank Kohl brings a lifetime of the solo guitar experience to the table. Six original cds to his credit and performances from NY to Seattle. Critically acclaimed music recognized by Jazz publications like Jazz Times, Cadence Magazine, Earshot Jazz, All About Jazz and my more. All ages, No cover, tips appreciated, by reservation, show starts 5:30pm.


12/23 THURSDAY

After years of arranging and singing 3-part harmony, and accompanying himself on piano and ukulele, Casey decided to stand up and feature himself as a solo vocalist. The Trio covers classic standards, known and obscure, plus MacGill’s tasty originals. All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 7pm.


12/24 FRIDAY
No Shows

12/25 SATURDAY
No Shows


12/26 SUNDAY

Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam

21+, 6pm show start, suggested $5 donation.



