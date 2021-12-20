The Shoreline Conch - Weekend Sounds - December 22 - 26, 2021

Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash





The Conch – Weekend Sounds

of the local entertainment scene





By Jarred Swalwell



North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Frank Kohl Jazz Guitar Happy Hour



Guitarist Frank Kohl brings a lifetime of the solo guitar experience to the table. Six original cds to his credit and performances from NY to Seattle. Critically acclaimed music recognized by Jazz publications like Jazz Times, Cadence Magazine, Earshot Jazz, All About Jazz and my more. All ages, No cover, tips appreciated, by reservation, show starts 5:30pm.





12/23 THURSDAY



North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Casey MacGil



After years of arranging and singing 3-part harmony, and accompanying himself on piano and ukulele, Casey decided to stand up and feature himself as a solo vocalist. The Trio covers classic standards, known and obscure, plus MacGill’s tasty originals. All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 7pm.





12/24 FRIDAY

No Shows



12/25 SATURDAY

No Shows





12/26 SUNDAY



Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam



21+, 6pm show start, suggested $5 donation.







