Case updates December 22, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021

King County, Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park continue in the HIGH rate of COVID-19 transmission. 

The omicron variant is extremely contagious and has now surpassed Delta for number of cases in Puget Sound. 

If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are mild so far. 

If you are not vaccinated now is the time.

If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.

If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited. 

COVID-19 Updates

 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 51,574,787 - 243,817 new
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,232,690
  • Total deaths 809,300 - 1,522 new   


Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 714,869  - 3,375 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 44,566  -  106 new   
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.3%
  • Total deaths 9,784  - 29 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 174,875 -  2,565 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 5,073  
  • Total hospitalizations 9,001 -   28 new  
  • Total deaths 2,150 -  8 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 44,191  -  867 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,703
  • Total hospitalizations 1,897  -   9 new    
  • Total deaths 525  -   2 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,815 -   49 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 112    
  • Total hospitalizations 255 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 631 - 13 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 45   
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


