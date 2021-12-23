Case updates December 22, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
The omicron variant is extremely contagious and has now surpassed Delta for number of cases in Puget Sound.
If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are mild so far.
If you are not vaccinated now is the time.
If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.
If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.
United States
- Total cases 51,574,787 - 243,817 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,232,690
- Total deaths 809,300 - 1,522 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 714,869 - 3,375 new
- Total hospitalizations 44,566 - 106 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.3%
- Total deaths 9,784 - 29 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 174,875 - 2,565 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 5,073
- Total hospitalizations 9,001 - 28 new
- Total deaths 2,150 - 8 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 44,191 - 867 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,703
- Total hospitalizations 1,897 - 9 new
- Total deaths 525 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,815 - 49 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 112
- Total hospitalizations 255 - 1 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 631 - 13 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 45
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
