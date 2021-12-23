Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Annual Meeting - January 20, 2022

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Annual Meeting - January 20, 2022 at 6:00pm

Join us at the Shoreline Community College Performing Arts Theater for our Annual Meeting! 


Meet the Foundation's new board members, learn about Garden events and programs in 2022, and watch the awarding-winning film Exploring the Pacific Northwest, followed by a Q/A session with the filmmaker, Ian A. Nelson. 

For more information and to register, visit our website.



