Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Annual Meeting - January 20, 2022
Thursday, December 23, 2021
|Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Join us at the Shoreline Community College Performing Arts Theater for our Annual Meeting!
Meet the Foundation's new board members, learn about Garden events and programs in 2022, and watch the awarding-winning film Exploring the Pacific Northwest, followed by a Q/A session with the filmmaker, Ian A. Nelson.
For more information and to register, visit our website.
