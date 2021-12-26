Shoreline severe weather shelter to be open Monday

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Overnight shelter at St. Dunstan's
The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open on Monday. Please advise anyone in need of overnight shelter to go to St. Dunstan's church Monday evening, December 27, 2021 at 8:30pm.

St. Dunstan's church, 722 N 145th St. | Shoreline, WA 98133

For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.

Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.

Additional Severe Weather Shelter and Warming Centers information

Bothell United Methodist Church
18515 92nd Avenue NE in Boethell
425-486-7132
Through December 30
Open 9:00am to 4:00pm

God's Lil' Acre
12521 33rd Avenue NE in Seattle
Monday - Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm

King County Crisis Line: 866-427-4747
Connects people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.

For families with children: Families can access help by calling the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026.

A complete and continually updated list of Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers can be found on King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website. You can also call 211 for more information.



