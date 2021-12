Shoreline severe weather shelter to be open Monday

The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open on Monday. Please advise anyone in need of overnight shelter to go to St. Dunstan's church Monday evening, December 27, 2021 at 8:30pm.

Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.Bothell United Methodist Church425-486-7132Through December 30Open 9:00am to 4:00pmGod's Lil' AcreMonday - Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pmKing County Crisis Line: 866-427-4747Connects people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.For families with children: Families can access help by calling the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026.A complete and continually updated list of Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers can be found on King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website. You can also call 211 for more information.