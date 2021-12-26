Shoreline severe weather shelter to be open Monday
Sunday, December 26, 2021
|Overnight shelter at St. Dunstan's
St. Dunstan's church, 722 N 145th St. | Shoreline, WA 98133
For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.
Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
Additional Severe Weather Shelter and Warming Centers information
Bothell United Methodist Church
18515 92nd Avenue NE in Boethell
425-486-7132
Through December 30
Open 9:00am to 4:00pm
God's Lil' Acre
12521 33rd Avenue NE in Seattle
Monday - Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm
King County Crisis Line: 866-427-4747
Connects people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
For families with children: Families can access help by calling the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026.
A complete and continually updated list of Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers can be found on King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website. You can also call 211 for more information.
